New UTEP coach Scotty Walden is going outside his most recent Austin Peay staff at one spot, offensive coordinator, as Louisiana Tech co-offensive coordinator Jake Brown was officially named to that spot Thursday.

The move was first reported last week.

Of the eight names reported to be on Walden's first Miner staff, Brown is the only one who wasn't at Austin Peay last year. The Ennis native has deep roots in Texas, as the 2009 North Texas graduate spent his entire career in this state until moving to Louisiana Tech in 2022.

Before going to Ruston, he was at Texas Tech in 2021, Baylor in 2020, West Texas A&M in 2019, TCU in 2018, Stephen F. Austin in 2016-17 and TCU in 2014-15.

Before that he coached at several different Texas High Schools where he was on a staff that coached former No. 1 NFL draft picks Myles Garrett (Arlington Martin) and Baker Mayfield (Lake Travis).

“I am so excited to welcome Jake and his beautiful family to El Paso," Walden said in a press release. "I have known Jake for years and he has always been surrounded by explosive offenses.

"He can coach any position on offense due to his football IQ. He is a renowned recruiter in the state of Texas and will help the Miner football program recruit top talent in the state.

"Most of all, Jake is a great leader and impacts everyone he is around. He is going to do big things leading the ‘Blue Blaze’ offense to becoming one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.”

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Jake Brown officially on as UTEP offensive coordinator