Jake Brendel to re-sign with 49ers

The 49ers lost right tackle Mike McGlinchey on the first day of free agency, but they held onto another starting offensive lineman on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, center Jake Brendel has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a four-year deal for Brendel in San Francisco, but financial terms have not been disclosed.

Those reports indicate the Jets were also pushing to sign Brendel before he opted to remain with the Niners.

Brendel signed with the 49ers in 2020, but opted out of that season due to COVID and played a limited role as a reserve in 2021. He moved into the starting lineup last year and started every game for the Niners in the regular season and playoffs.

