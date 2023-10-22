Jake Bobo's insane touchdown catch gives Seahawks 14-10 lead

Undrafted rookie Jake Bobo scored his second career touchdown on his sixth career catch. He will not soon forget it.

Bobo made one of the catches of the year so far.

Bobo made a double move on Starling Thomas, and then went up over the Cardinals cornerback and made a one-hand catch. Officials ruled it incomplete as it appeared Bobo's right foot landed out of bounds, but the Seahawks challenged.

Replay showed Bobo somehow managed to keep both feet in bounds.

He has two catches for 49 yards, including the 18-yard touchdown that has given the Seahawks a 14-10 lead.

With DK Metcalf out with hip and rib injuries, Bobo and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are taking up the slack. Smith-Njigba has four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (pectoral) and Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring) are questionable to return.