Jake Bobo has made the Seahawks initial 53-man roster

Source: Rookie WR Jake Bobo has officially made the #Seahawks’ 53 as an UDFA. Geno Smith is a big fan of Bobo’s, whose sensational releases have been a focal point. His innate ability to get open and overall feel for the position are well regarded. Plus, he can really block.… pic.twitter.com/aNp0EivZce — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2023

Jake Bobo has made the initial 53-man roster for the Seahawks, according to Jordan Schultz. We are now past the official deadline for teams to submit their full roster cuts to the NFL, so official word from the team should be coming soon as they reveal their entire roster for the 2023 season.

Bobo (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) became a favorite in the locker room as well as with fans while dominating training camp as well as three preseason games. If you count the mock game scrimmage, Bobo scored a total of three touchdowns and led the team in receiving yards this month.

Bobo, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and fellow rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all guaranteed to make the cut for what are normally six spots on Seattle’s depth chart at wide receiver. The other two are still up for grabs.

