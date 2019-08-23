Jake Bailey needs work as Stephen Gostkowski’s holder

The Patriots already miss Ryan Allen.

Rookie Jake Bailey has done just fine punting. He has three punts for a 46.7 yard average with one downed inside the 20-yard line.

His holding skills, though, appear to need some work.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 43-yard field goal wide left with three seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Patriots’ television broadcast, via Mike Reiss of ESPN, showed a close up of Bailey’s hold.

The laces were turned in, toward Gostkowski, instead of out.

Allen served as Gostkowski’s holder since Allen joined the Patriots in 2013.

The Patriots released Allen earlier this week.