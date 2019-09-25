Jake Bailey named AFC special teams player of the week

The Patriots opened last Sunday’s win over the Jets with touchdowns on their first three possessions, but the Jets forced punts the next four times that New England had the ball.

A stretch like that offers a team a doorway back into a game. The Jets couldn’t find that doorway in large part because Luke Falk was playing quarterback, but it didn’t help that they were starting from their own 20-yard-line or inside their 20-yard-line after each punt.

Jake Bailey put five kicks in that range overall during the game and he was named the AFC special teams player of the week in recognition of that effort on Wednesday.

Bailey was a fifth-round pick this year and beat out incumbent Ryan Allen over the summer. He’s averaged 44.4 yards per kick on 13 punts so far this season.