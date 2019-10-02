The exact group of guys that suited up for the 2019 Phillies will never be the same. Many of the core will return, obviously, but the pieces around them will be different. That's one of the unique things about professional sports, clubhouses and locker rooms have different dynamics every season.

And not all veterans are created equally.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

By most accounts, the Phillies clubhouse had a more positive vibe in 2019 than the season prior. If you ask starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, you can point to the absence of first baseman Carlos Santana as being a factor in that regard.

A piece in the Inquirer this week showed Arrieta was not afraid to share his thoughts about Santana moving on to Cleveland.

"Well, the culture was better here this year without him," Arrieta said. "I can tell you that." How so? "Why it was better without Santana? We had better guys in the clubhouse," Arrieta said. "That's it. A lot more veteran presence."

Santana famously smashed a television in the clubhouse last season because teammates were allegedly playing video games while a baseball game was being played. Arrieta is known as one of the guys who plays Fortnite in the clubhouse. Read into that whatever you like.

But the veteran presence line doesn't make total sense. Santana is by all definitions a "veteran." He's just not a veteran that Arrieta likes in his clubhouse.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies

Jake Arrieta wasn't shy about throwing shade at Carlos Santana originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia