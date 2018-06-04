Jake Arrieta rips Phillies, says they need to be held accountable after 'horses--- series'

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta won’t tolerate bad play from his team. The pitcher ripped into the Phillies on Sunday after the club managed just one run against the San Francisco Giants during a three-game series.

Following Sunday’s contest — which the Phillies lost 6-1 — Arrieta said everyone needed to be accountable for the team’s bad play. He also used one choice word to describe the series against the Giants.

Jake Arrieta is not happy about the #Phillies play in San Francisco. “Overall, it’s just really a horse—- series. Really bad, really bad.” Criticized Phillies’ defensive shifts as worst in baseball. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 3, 2018





What happened?

Arrieta was on the mound as the Giants completed their three-game sweep over the Phillies on Sunday. He allowed five runs on eight hits over six innings. After the game, he decided to air some of his grievances.

While he was upset with the team’s play in general, he pointed to one specific area that he’s found frustrating thus far: The team’s shifts.

Jake Arrieta described himself as furious, said Phillies defensive shifts are worst in the league. "We need to change that. Copy the best. That's not my job." Said needs to be accountability check "top to bottom," after "horse-bleep" series. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 3, 2018





Offensive woes

While Arrieta didn’t pitch well during the contest, he did provide the only run of the game. Arrieta hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Phillies the early 1-0 lead. He couldn’t hold that lead, and the offense couldn’t pick him up.

The offense couldn’t pick anyone up against the Giants. Arrieta’s home run was the only run the team scored in three games. That’s how bad things have been for the Phillies recently.

Holding everyone accountable

It’s curious that Arrieta mentioned accountability needs to be checked from “top to bottom.” That suggests maybe it’s not just the players who need to think things over. He may be talking about manager Gabe Kapler as well. Kapler is the one in charge of shifts, so that would make sense.

Jake Arrieta was not happy with the Phillies following Sunday’s game. (AP Photo)

What about Arrieta?

Though Arrieta hasn’t been with the Phillies all that long, the 32-year-old was signed to take on a leadership role. The message probably carries some weight coming from him.

Despite Sunday’s performance, Arrieta has been excellent for the Phillies. Over 11 starts, he has a 2.66 ERA.

What happens next?

Arrieta, Kapler and the rest of the Phillies will have to find a way to get back on track against the Chicago Cubs. Since Arrieta pitched Sunday, he will not face his former team.

Anything else?

Yes. This whole thing would have been better if Arrieta used the term “horseshift” when talking about his frustrations.

