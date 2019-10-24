Jake Arrieta will not opt-out of his contract

Jake Arrieta inked a three-year, $75 million deal when he signed with the Phillies before the 2018 season. It contained an opt-out after the first two years. You will not be at all shocked to learn that, per Jon Heyman’s report today, Arrieta will not be opting out of the final year of his contract.

Under the deal he stands to make $20 million in 2020, after making $30 million in 2018 and $25 million in 2019. After a year in which posted an ERA of 4.64 in 135.2 innings over 24 starts, missing time due to bone spur surgery there was no way he was going to get more than $20 million as a free agent, so he’s probably wise to stick with the bird in the hand.

Arrieta is expected to be good to go for spring training next February.