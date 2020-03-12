Jake Arrieta hurt during a game that should’t have even taken place

Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta was removed from his Grapefruit League start today due to an apparent injury. It’s unclear what the injury is, but Arrieta walked off the field with a trainer after inducing a pop-out in the bottom of the fourth inning. We’ll have an update once we get one.

UPDATE: Arrieta says he has a “stiff shoulder.” He does not think it’s serious.

Of course, this game is taking place after Major League Baseball already decided to suspend spring training due to COVID-19 concerns, effective tomorrow. In light of that, why today’s games went forward continued after that is an open question. If they hadn’t, Arrieta doesn’t get hurt, presumably.

