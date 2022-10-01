Jaivian Lofton of Liberty makes catch of the year

Liberty was playing Old Dominion on Saturday and it didn’t take long for there to be a highlight-reel play.

Less than two minutes into the game, Liberty was moving and quarterback Kaidon Salter heaved the football toward the end zone.

Jaivian Lofton was awaiting the pass and put up one hand and somehow came down with it for a touchdown.

The play was good for 34 yards.

