Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev to headline March UFC Fight Night event

The UFC Fight Night event on March 2 now has its headliner, and it features a pair of heavy-handed fighters.

Meeting in the main event will be Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev. The heavyweight clash takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie confirmed the news of the main event shift following a first report from Eurosport NL.

Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) will be looking to rebound from a submission loss to Jailton Almeida last May. “Bigi Boy” is no stranger to headlining UFC events, as this booking will be his sixth main event assignment. He has previously faced Alistair Overeem, Ciryl Gane, Augusto Sakai, Alexander Volkov, and Almeida in headliners.

The undefeated Gaziev (12-0 MMA, 1-0) will enter his first UFC main event after just one fight in the promotion. After submitting Greg Velasco on Dana White’s Contender Series in September, Gaziev went on to pick up a standing TKO victory over Martin Buday in his promotional debut at UFC 296.

The lineup for the March 2 event in Las Vegas includes:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein

Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

Brendon Marotte vs. Mohammad Yahya

Tyson Pedro vs. Vitor Petrino

Stephen Erceg vs. Matt Schnell

Christian Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

