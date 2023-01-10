Jaire Alexander's top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander from the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander from the 2022 NFL season.
The Carolina Panthers interviewed former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for their head coaching vacancy
Colts GM Chris Ballard will do "whatever it takes" to get a QB he wants at the top of the draft. Luckily, the Bears are open for business.
Get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff run with this epic hype video narrated by Tom Brady
Before his penalty, Packers CB Rasul Douglas had a good idea. It was his retaliatory action that was costly.
The Duke of Sussex has revealed that he shared his Afghanistan kill count in his memoir for his own "healing journey”.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
It’s entirely possible that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will never play again in the NFL. But he’s not retiring. Wisely. Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Ryan told reporters on Monday that he has no immediate plans to call it a career. “Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” [more]
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
Davante Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
Mike Tannenbaum declares he would trade Justin Fields and draft Bryce Young to "reset" the rookie quarterback contracts and add pieces with the capital acquired from Fields.
Which of the 14 NFL teams have the best quarterback situations entering the postseason? Lets rank them all ahead of wild card weekend.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Even if Bill Belichick's future in New England is safe, the head coach may have to have a hard conversation with team owner Robert Kraft this week. Greg Bedard joined "Boston Sports Tonight" on Monday to discuss the coach's future.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.