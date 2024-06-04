Jaire Alexander and Xavier McKinney ‘already on the same page’ in Packers secondary

He might miss friend and former teammate Darnell Savage, but it hasn’t taken long for All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to get on the same page with big-time free agent addition Xavier McKinney in the Green Bay Packers secondary.

“I know Sav left, that’s my dude, and I miss Sav, but having X, we’re already on the same page with things. He communicates,” Alexander said during OTAs.

Savage left to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. The Packers, in a coordinated attempt to rebuild the safety room after a disappointing 2023 season in the secondary, acted decisively and signed McKinney, one of the top defensive players available.

Together, Alexander and McKinney could form one of the top cornerback-safety duos in football.

The Packers are also transitioning to a new scheme under Jeff Hafley, a former NFL secondary coach. Communication between players at the backend of the defense — especially in a more aggressive scheme up front — will be vital. Far too often in 2023, a breakdown of communication pre or post snap resulted in a big play for the opposition.

It’s clear a relationship is developing between Alexander, the Packers’ All-Pro corner, and McKinney, the newcomer who is expected to be a leader on defense.

“It’s always fun. I call X my big little bro,” Alexander said. “It will be fun leading the way alongside of him. Also another voice who can make plays. You’ve seen it. He can make plays all day.”

The faces of the #Packers’ secondary, Xavier McKinney & Jaire Alexander pic.twitter.com/D1FumvTyKM — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) May 21, 2024

McKinney said he thinks the Packers secondary is the deepest and most talented he’s played in at the NFL level, and the Packers defense could be “really special” as soon as 2024.

Leadership and playmaking ability from Alexander and McKinney will lead the way.

“It’s not a shock why he was a captain in New York,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

