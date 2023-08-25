Jaire Alexander: I try to get in Jordan Love's head, but he doesn't get rattled

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander says he's spent training camp trying to get Jordan Love ready to be a starting quarterback by getting in his head. And, to Love's credit, it hasn't worked.

Alexander says he attempts to challenge Love on the practice field and that Love doesn't let it get to him.

"I don't see Jordan get rattled at all. He's pretty much the same. I'm always talking to him and trying to get in his head, but I don't think it works," Alexander said.

From all indications, Love has won over his teammates with his performance as the starter since Aaron Rodgers was traded. Performance on the practice field, however, doesn't mean much unless Love also does it when the season starts. We'll find out how Love handles real pressure on September 10.