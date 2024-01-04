Jaire Alexander "surprised" by suspension but ready to move forward with Packers

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was back on the practice field with teammates Wednesday. He was looking ahead, not behind, after his team-issued, one-game suspension

Alexander said he has had positive meetings with head coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

"I think it was definitely something to learn from," Alexander said after practice, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. "There's definitely things that I could have improved upon during that [Carolina] week to help with communication. Moving forward, that won't happen again."

Alexander, who is from Charlotte, anointed himself a captain and went to midfield with the three elected captains for the Week 16 game at Carolina. He then erroneously told referee Alex Kemp that the Packers wanted to “play defense” rather than defer, a move that nearly forced the team to kickoff twice.

LaFleur said last week that Alexander's suspension wasn't for one thing.

"Yeah, I was surprised by the suspension," Alexander said. "I thought maybe I'd get fined."

Alexander insisted the suspension has not led to acrimony, adding he hopes to remain with the Packers in 2024.

"We all just agreed to be on the same page with communication moving forward," Alexander said. "It doesn't affect my relationship with anybody. I think if anything, it improved it."

LaFleur would not say whether Alexander will start Sunday.

"I'm not going to get into too many of the specifics," LaFleur said. "You guys will find out later in the week. But I will say that it was great to have him back. We had a great conversation on Monday, and I think he's ready to go."