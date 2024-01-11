Jaire Alexander sprained ankle in "freak deal" Wednesday

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had an ankle injury on Wednesday's practice report. The new injury limited him.

Coach Matt LaFleur revealed Thursday that Alexander was injured during the team's jog-through practice Wednesday.

"It was kind of a freak deal yesterday," LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. "We had mostly a jog-through, and he stepped on somebody's foot and rolled his ankle. He's doing everything he can to be available. I'd say it's day-to-day."

It has been that kind of year for Alexander.

He played only seven games because of a shoulder injury and a one-game suspension for anointing himself a captain for the Carolina game and nearly screwing up the coin toss.

“It was a freaky deal," LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today network. "He was focused, locked in, doing everything we were asking him to do, and it just happened.”