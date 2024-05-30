Jaire Alexander sees some ‘young Randall Cobb’ in Packers WR Jayden Reed

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander can see shades of a former Packers great when he looks at the overall game of ascending second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Asked about Reed in the locker room on Wednesday, Alexander immediately pointed to Randall Cobb — who caught over 500 passes and produced almost 7,000 total yards over 10 seasons as a slot receiver with the Packers.

“He has full potential,” Alexander said. “He reminds me of a young Randall Cobb.”

And Alexander thinks Reed could be even better.

“He’s hungry. When you got a young guy coming in who’s hungry for the ball, they’re going to make their plays. And you see it,” Alexander said.

Reed led the Packers in catches (64), receiving yards (794) and total touchdowns (10) as a rookie in 2023. Like Cobb for so many years, Reed got the ball in a variety of ways — the 2023 second-round pick handled 11 rushing attempts and was often the target of pop passes and designed touches during his first season. His 75 total touches gained 912 yards, and he added 94 yards on 13 punt returns.

Cobb was listed at 5-10 and 192 pounds. Reed is 5-11 and 187. Both are short but compact receivers who can win in a variety of ways before and after the catch.

Reed can produce from the slot, on gadget-type plays and as a returner, and he has also has legitimate vertical speed, possibly making him a more dynamic all-around threat than Cobb.

Can Reed become Jordan Love’s best friend on (and off?) the field like Cobb was for Aaron Rodgers for so many years? Reed aced the test in Year 1. Year 2 for Cobb in Green Bay finished with 80 catches and over 1,000 scrimmage yards, but both marks look achievable for Reed if he can stay healthy in 2024.

