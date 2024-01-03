Jaire Alexander "ready to go," Christian Watson returns to Packers practice

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was back with the Packers on Wednesday.

Alexander was suspended by the team for last Sunday night's win over the Vikings. Alexander had taken it upon himself to go on the field for the coin toss in Week 16 against the Panthers and wrongly said the team wanted to be on defense after winning the toss, although Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that discipline of that nature is "never for one thing."

On Wednesday, LaFleur said Alexander is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Bears. He was listed as a full participant on the team's injury report with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to practice after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury. Safety Zayne Anderson (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee, finger), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), offensive lineman Josh Myers (neck), cornerback Keisean Nixon (quad), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), wide receiver Jayden Reed (chest), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (knee, foot), linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest) joined Watson as limited participants.

Running back AJ Dillon (thumb, neck), safety Rudy Ford (hamstring), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee, ankle), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (concussion, neck), and linebacker Preston Smith (ankle) did not participate in practice.