Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas are the only cornerback duo in the NFL with four or more interceptions

For all the disappointment that the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 campaign has brought to their fans, there are still signs of a competent and talented football team that is laying in wait for another chance at a Super Bowl next season. Especially on defense, the Packers have shown a knack for forcing turnovers, and their highly effective cornerback duo of Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas has proven to be one of the best in the NFL.

Entering Week 17, Alexander and Douglas are the only tandem of cornerbacks in the league to have four or more interceptions each. They are both also tied with Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland for the most fourth-quarter interceptions in the NFL with four apiece.

The Packers need a win in the worst way before the regular season ends, and against the Minnesota Vikings and middling quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 17, they should have a fair shot at securing their eighth victory of the season to pull back to .500 heading into the final game of the season.

For their part, Alexander and Douglas will look to lock down the Vikings’ talented receiving corps led by sensational wideout Justin Jefferson, who currently leads the league in yardage. While it will be up to Aaron Rodgers and the offense to hold up their end of the deal and score enough points to keep Green Bay competitive on the other side of the ball, Alexander and Douglas could make a huge impact on the game if they can force a few turnovers.

Minnesota currently holds a 12-3 record, which is good for second place in the NFC playoff picture. It would take a miracle for the Packers to make it into elimination play this season, but a win over the Vikings would go a long way toward getting them in the hunt before time runs out.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire