Jaire Alexander predicts All-Pro honors this season

Jaire Alexander didn’t make the Pro Bowl as a rookie. The Packers cornerback did make 11 starts, 61 tackles and an interception, getting his career off to a solid start.

The 18th overall choice in 2018 has bigger goals this season.

“Year two? I’m going to be All-Pro. Everything else will take care of itself,” Alexander said Friday, via Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Yeah, those are big words. For small minds.”

Alexander has stayed in Green Bay since the offseason program ended, doing more sprints and treadmill work. He said he wants to increase his endurance to “be able to sustain a drive or a long drive or two overtimes.”

He also has worked yoga into his training schedule.

Every step, every breath, every bead of sweat, Alexander is thinking about being good enough to make All-Pro. Of course, he had the same mindset last year.

“I say that every year; I said that last year,” Alexander said. “I’ve always got that confidence, but this year it’s going to come to fruition. I know more things.”