Jaire Alexander playfully breaks down INT vs. Dolphins on Christmas
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. Gray’s motivational effort worked: The Packers intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to complete their comeback and defeat the Dolphins 26-20 to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Some of the Packers got the memo to wear their Christmas-themed attire as they arrived for their game against the Dolphins.
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Hackett was in trouble right away.
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory [more]
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Baker Mayfield is playing better than even Sean McVay expected
NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner doesn't think a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo should displace Brock Purdy if the veteran returns.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
The Patriots somehow control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race after the Dolphins' late collapse against the Packers on Christmas Day.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Across Brock Purdy's first three NFL starts, his incredible performance put him in the record books alongside two Hall of Fame QBs.
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.
Many wrote off the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season, but both teams are surging in our NFL power rankings.