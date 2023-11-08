Jaire Alexander misses practice with shoulder injury

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has dealt with a back injury this season, but a different ailment caused him to miss practice on Wednesday.

The team said that Alexander did not participate in their first on-field work of the week because of a shoulder injury. It's not known when the injury occurred as Alexander played every snap in last Sunday's win over the Rams.

Linebacker Quay Walker (groin) remained out after missing Week Nine. Left tackle Yosh Nijman (back) and right guard Jon Runyan (neck) were also out of practice.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (back) was a full participant after leaving the Rams game to be evaluated for a concussion. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (shoulder), safety Rudy Ford (shoulder), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), and running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) were limited participants.