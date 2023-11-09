Jaire Alexander misses practice again, putting his availability for Sunday in doubt

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander remained out of practice Thursday with a shoulder injury. It puts Alexander's availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers in doubt.

“I’d say so,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “Two days in a row not practicing.”

Alexander, who has dealt with a back injury this season, played every snap in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Linebacker Quay Walker (groin) remained out Thursday after missing Week 9.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (shoulder), safety Rudy Ford (calf), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) and running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) again were limited.

The Packers added interior offensive lineman Josh Myers (knee) to the practice report as a limited participant. Offensive tackle Yosh Njiman (back) and offensive guard Jon Runyan (neck) returned to practice on a limited basis.