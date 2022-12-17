Jaire Alexander gives Baker Mayfield a little bulletin-board material

We all know the drill by now.

From time to time, a player says something that potentially could get an opponent riled up. The opponent, if asked about it, will say he doesn’t listen to the noise.

And then the opponent will do everything in his power to stick it to the person who popped off.

In a week that featured Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons providing some advance bulletin-board material for next Saturday’s game against the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has provided some eleventh-hour chatter for the Rams and quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday night.

“With the right game plan and preparation, we should get like seven interceptions,” Alexander told reporters on Saturday, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Seven? Sheesh. Mayfield will know about this. He’ll file it away. And he may, at some point, let Alexander know, “I’ve got your seven right here.”

Then again, Mayfield served up four interceptions the last time he played at Lambeau Field, last Christmas Day for the Browns.

