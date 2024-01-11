Jaire Alexander, Elgton Jenkins downgraded to non-participants in Thursday's practice

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander rolled his ankle in Wednesday's practice, forcing him to leave early. He didn't practice Thursday.

"He was better today," defensive coordinator Joe Barry said Thursday, via Ryan Wood of TheAthletic.com. "Now, he didn't do anything today, but I'm hoping he walks in here tomorrow, practices and has a good Friday."

Barry said he now has two game plans, one with Alexander and one without him.

"I'm hoping he can walk in here tomorrow and be fine, and we can stick with our [original] game plan," Barry said.

The only other change to the Packers' injury report was offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle) going from limited Wednesday to a non-participant Thursday.

Running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) remained out of practice.

Receiver Romeo Doubs (chest), running back Aaron Jones (knee/finger), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), linebacker Preston Smith (ankle) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) again were limited.