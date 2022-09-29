The Packers had a few changes on their injury report from Wednesday to Thursday, including one involving cornerback Jaire Alexander‘s participation level.

Alexander injured his groin in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, but he was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Alexander stretched with the team before Thursday’s session before heading inside and the team listed him as a non-participant.

The move may be one designed to ensure Alexander doesn’t have a setback that would keep him from playing against the Patriots. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) were also downgraded to out, although both of those absences were planned as ways to manage their injuries.

Other changes were more positive. Right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) was limited after being out on Wednesday while running back AJ Dillon (knee), linebacker Jonathan Garvin (hip), and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) moved from limited to full participation.

Jaire Alexander doesn’t practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk