Jaire Alexander delivers must-see post-game interview after Packers win over Dolphins on Christmas

The Packers defense was the story of the team's Christmas Day win over the Dolphins, 26-20, with three fourth-quarter interceptions of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The electric Jaire Alexander started the takeaway barrage at the start of the quarter, De'Vondre Campbell continued it and Rasul Douglas sealed the win in the final minute.

It was one celebration after another for the Packers defense as it kept their playoff hopes alive.

What was Alexander thinking during his interception?

The Packers' Pro Bowl cornerback explained it with sideline reporter Pam Oliver in a must-see post-game interview. It will definitely have you hyped and excited for the team's final two games.

I was going to share the quotes from this Jaire postgame interview with Pam Oliver, talking about his interception, but there’s really no way to properly convey it in words.



So, just watch: pic.twitter.com/MdSvvpzx0w — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) December 25, 2022

"If you celebrate, Merry Christmas, go spend time with your family," Alexander told everyone watching. "We got the dub, baby. The Pack is back."

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is interviewed on the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

More:Packers upset the Dolphins on Christmas in Miami. Here's how Twitter reacted to the win and Tua Tagovailoa's interceptions.

More:Turning point for Packers was Jaire Alexander's interception of Tua Tagovailoa

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jaire Alexander delivers must-see postgame interview after Packers win