Jaire Alexander’s new deal with Packers breaks DB record for average, signing bonus

The Green Bay Packers paid up to keep Jaire Alexander, one of the best young defensive players in football.

The four-year deal averages $21 million per year and includes a signing bonus of $30 million, both records for defensive backs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alexander’s deal beats Denzel Ward’s contract with the Cleveland Browns that averaged $20.1 million. His signing bonus beat Jalen Ramsey’s contract with the Los Angeles Rams that included a $25 million signing bonus.

Alexander, who turned 25 in February, now ranks eighth in average and fifth in signing bonus among all defensive players.

The Packers structured the deal with a big signing bonus and low Year 1 base salary, reducing his cap charge in 2022 while pushing out payments to the future. His signing bonus will be prorated on the cap over five years. The Packers should get significant cap savings from the deal this year.

A first-round pick in 2018, Alexander is now well-established as one of the best cornerbacks in the game. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2020 but misses all but four games in 2021.

Alexander is now under contract in Green Bay through the 2026 season.