Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson listed as limited on Packers injury report

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson said on Tuesday that the plan is for him to make his regular season debut against the Lions this Thursday and the team's injury report for Tuesday provides more evidence that he's moving in that direction.

Watson, who has a hamstring injury, is listed as a limited participant after being listed as a non-participant on Monday. Both listings are estimations because the Packers didn't hold an actual practice on Monday and only did a walkthrough on Tuesday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is also moving in the right direction. Alexander missed last Sunday with a back injury and made the same positive step on the injury report as Watson.

Edge rusher Rashan Gary (knee), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), offensive line Zach Tom (knee), and cornerback Carrington Valentine (biceps) were also listed as limited. Safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, rest), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) did not practice. Campbell was the only one of that quartet to play in Week Three.