Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson both practice for Packers on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers had cornerback Jaire Alexander and receiver Christian Watson available for the start of Wednesday’s jog-through practice, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday will be a light practice after the long road trip to play in hot temps in Tampa this past weekend.

Alexander injured his groin on the sixth play of scrimmage against the Buccaneers and didn’t return. LaFleur described him as “day to day” earlier Wednesday.

Watson missed Sunday’s win in Tampa Bay while dealing with a new hamstring injury.

The availability of Alexander and Watson suggests both have a realistic chance to play this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The Packers worked through Alexander’s absence by moving Rasul Douglas to the perimeter and inserting Keisean Nixon into the lineup in the slot. At receiver, the Packers played rookie Romeo Doubs for 55 snaps with Watson and Sammy Watkins (IR) unavailable.

Per Demovsky, Bakhtiari is practicing on Wednesday, while Elgton Jenkins is getting a scheduled day off. The plan will be to have Bakhtiari sit on Thursday while Jenkins returns to practice.

The Packers will release the first injury report of the week later on Wednesday.

