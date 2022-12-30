Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on pace to set a new single-season record for receiving yards and he got the ball rolling on that pursuit with a big game in the season opener against the Packers.

Jefferson caught 11 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 home win that also started the Vikings on their way toward the NFC North crown. The two teams will meet again at Lambeau Field this weekend and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander doesn’t think an encore is in the cards.

“You’ve just got to be real: He don’t jump in no super suit and get dressed and jump outside, you hear me?” Alexander said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I don’t either, sometimes. But he [is] human, is what I’m saying. We ain’t putting too much on nobody. He’s a really good receiver. But at the end of the day, I’m a really good corner. We’ve got really good corners, we’ve got really good linebackers, D-line, whatever it is. You don’t want to put too much focus on that one person because it’s like, the first game, that was a fluke.”

Jefferson said he heard Alexander talking about how he wished he had more chances to play man-to-man and is “definitely expecting them to play a little differently” than they did in the opener. Anything that brings about a different outcome will be welcome as Green Bay tries to continue their late push for a playoff spot.

Jaire Alexander calls Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 performance a fluke originally appeared on Pro Football Talk