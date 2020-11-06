Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander took a shot to the head on a tackle in the first half.

He is being evaluated for a concussion, the team reports, and is questionable to return.

Alexander left for the locker room in the second quarter.

The Packers, who already were without Kevin King, have Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson as their outside cornerbacks.

Alexander had one tackle.

The Packers lead 14-3 on a 36-yard reception by Davante Adams and a 1-yard catch by Marcedes Lewis.

Jaire Alexander being evaluated for concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk