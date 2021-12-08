Jaire Alexander back at Packers practice

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is moving toward a return to the Packers lineup.

Alexander has been on injured reserve since injuring his shoulder in a Week Four win over the Steelers, but he is practicing with the Packers on Wednesday. Designating Alexander to return from injured reserve opens a 21-day window for Alexander to practice with the team before the team must activate him or sit him down for the rest of the season.

Getting Alexander back would be a welcome shot in the arm for the Packers as they push for the top seed in the NFC West and prepare for the playoffs whether they wind up in the No. 1 spot or not.

Alexander had 13 tackles and an interception in four starts before his injury.

