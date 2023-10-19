Jaire Alexander added to injury report after limited practice Thursday

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is back on the team's injury report.

Alexander returned from a back injury to play in the team's Week Five loss to the Raiders and he was not on the injury report as the team returned from its bye week on Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant on Thursday. The back remains the issue for Alexander, who missed two games earlier this year.

The change in Alexander's status was the only change to the Packers report from Wednesday.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) was the only player out of practice while safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), safety Darnell Savage (calf), cornerback Eric Stokes (foot), linebacker Quay Walker (knee), and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) stayed in the limited group.