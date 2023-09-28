Jaire Alexander out, but Aaron Jones, Christian Watson both active for Packers vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers are down several starters entering Thursday night’s showdown with the Detroit Lions, but Matt LaFleur’s team will return two dynamic playmakers on offense.

Running back Aaron Jones, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, and receiver Christian Watson, who will make his 2023 season debut after missing the first three games, are both active in Week 4.

Jones created 127 yards and two scores on 11 touches in the season opener in Chicago. Watson was one of the most productive touchdown scores in the NFL to end the 2022 season. Together, their returns provide a huge jolt for a Packers offense on Thursday night.

The highlight of the inactive list is cornerback Jaire Alexander, who will miss a second straight game with a back issue.

Of course, the Packers will also be without left tackle David Bakhtiari (IR, knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (out, knee) and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (out, ankle) against the Lions.

The good news at cornerback is rookie Carrington Valentine, who was questionable, is active. He’s playing through a biceps injury. The Packers also elevated Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad.

Here’s the Packers’ inactive list for Week 4 vs. the Lions:

WR Malik Heath

CB Jaire Alexander

S Anthony Johnson Jr.

S Zayne Anderson

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

LB De’Vondre Campbell

G Elgton Jenkins

The Lions will be without starting safety Kerby Joseph, starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and starting cornerback Emmaneul Moseley. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker and running back David Montgomery are active.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire