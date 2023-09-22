Jaire Alexander, Aaron Jones, Christian Watson questionable for Packers

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's availability for Sunday's game against the Saints is uncertain.

Alexander was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant. He is dealing with a back injury and has been listed as questionable for Sunday.

"His back was acting up a little bit, so we'll monitor that and we'll see where he’s at," head coach Matt LaFleur said, via the team's website.

Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson were both limited participants in practice on Friday and are listed as questionable with hamstring injuries. Both players missed last week's loss to the Falcons and Watson also missed Week One.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, rest) also sat out last week and he did not practice at all this week. He's listed as questionable along with linebacker Lukas Van Ness (elbow).

Left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) is out for the second straight game and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) has also been ruled out.