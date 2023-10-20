Jaire Alexander, Aaron Jones among the Packers' nine questionable players

The Packers added cornerback Jaire Alexander to the practice report Thursday, and on Friday, they list him as questionable to play after his back injury acted up again.

Alexander missed two games with his injury before returning in Week 5.

The Packers also list running back Aaron Jones, who missed two of the past four games with a hamstring injury, as questionable.

Alexander and Jones are two of the nine players who are questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, and Green Bay is coming off its off week. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) is doubtful.

“It’s like, did we play a game last week?” coach Matt LaFleur said of a final injury report that included 10 players, via Bill Huber of SI.com.

Safety Darnell Savage (calf), linebacker Quay Walker (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee), safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (unknown) and cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) are the team's other questionable players.