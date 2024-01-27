Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder: Date, time, how to watch, background
Super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will face another tough test when he takes on veteran John Ryder on Saturday in Phoenix.
JAIME MUNGUIA (42-0, 33 KOs)
VS. JOHN RYDER (32-6, 18 KOs)
Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event later in show)
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
TV/Stream: DAZN
Division: Super middleweight (168 pounds)
At stake: No major titles
Odds: Munguia 3-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
Also on the card: Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz, flyweights (for Fundora’s IBF title); Alan Picasso Romero vs. Erik Ruiz, junior featherweights
Prediction: Munguia UD
Background: Munguia has set his sights on undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez but must overcome a second consecutive legitimate threat first. The 27-year-old Mexican, a former 154-pound beltholder, had to dig deep to pull out a unanimous, but close decision over skillful veteran Sergey Derevyanchenko in his debut as a full-fledged 168-pounder last June. He put Derevyanchenko down with a body shot in Round 12 to clinch the decision. Munguia has described the victory as the most important of his decade-long career. Next up for him is Ryder, a rugged, experienced southpaw from London who has failed in two bids to win a major title. He lost a disputed decision to then super middleweight champ Callum Smith in 2019, which enhanced Ryder’s reputation, and he gave a gutty performance in a unanimous-decision setback against Alvarez last May. He also outpointed Daniel Jacobs between those title fights, his most impressive victory. Also on the card Saturday, IBF 112-pound titleholder Gabriela Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) will make the first defense of her belt against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs).
ALSO FIGHTING THIS WEEK
THURSDAY
Erik Bazinyan vs. Billi Facundo Godoy, super middleweights, Montreal (ESPN+)
SATURDAY
Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix, welterweights, Belfast, Northern Ireland (DAZN)
Omar Trinidad vs. Jose Perez, featherweights, Commerce, California (UFC Fight Pass)