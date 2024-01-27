Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder: Date, time, how to watch, background

Background: Munguia has set his sights on undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez but must overcome a second consecutive legitimate threat first. The 27-year-old Mexican, a former 154-pound beltholder, had to dig deep to pull out a unanimous, but close decision over skillful veteran Sergey Derevyanchenko in his debut as a full-fledged 168-pounder last June. He put Derevyanchenko down with a body shot in Round 12 to clinch the decision. Munguia has described the victory as the most important of his decade-long career. Next up for him is Ryder, a rugged, experienced southpaw from London who has failed in two bids to win a major title. He lost a disputed decision to then super middleweight champ Callum Smith in 2019, which enhanced Ryder’s reputation, and he gave a gutty performance in a unanimous-decision setback against Alvarez last May. He also outpointed Daniel Jacobs between those title fights, his most impressive victory. Also on the card Saturday, IBF 112-pound titleholder Gabriela Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) will make the first defense of her belt against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs).