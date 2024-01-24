Advertisement
Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder: Date, time, how to watch, background

Michael Rosenthal
·1 min read
Super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will face another tough test when he takes on veteran John Ryder on Saturday in Phoenix.

JAIME MUNGUIA (42-0, 33 KOs)
VS. JOHN RYDER (32-6, 18 KOs)

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event later in show)

  • Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

  • TV/Stream: DAZN

  • Division: Super middleweight (168 pounds)

  • At stake: No major titles

  • Odds: Munguia 3-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)

  • Also on the card: Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz, flyweights (for Fundora’s IBF title); Alan Picasso Romero vs. Erik Ruiz, junior featherweights

  • Prediction: Munguia UD

  • Background: Munguia has set his sights on undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez but must overcome a second consecutive legitimate threat first. The 27-year-old Mexican, a former 154-pound beltholder, had to dig deep to pull out a unanimous, but close decision over skillful veteran Sergey Derevyanchenko in his debut as a full-fledged 168-pounder last June. He put Derevyanchenko down with a body shot in Round 12 to clinch the decision. Munguia has described the victory as the most important of his decade-long career. Next up for him is Ryder, a rugged, experienced southpaw from London who has failed in two bids to win a major title. He lost a disputed decision to then super middleweight champ Callum Smith in 2019, which enhanced Ryder’s reputation, and he gave a gutty performance in a unanimous-decision setback against Alvarez last May. He also outpointed Daniel Jacobs between those title fights, his most impressive victory. Also on the card Saturday, IBF 112-pound titleholder Gabriela Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) will make the first defense of her belt against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs).

