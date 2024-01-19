Jaime Munguia: First John Ryder on Jan. 27, then Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia?

Both fighters apparently are interested in the compelling all-Mexican 168-pound matchup. And Munguia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, is pushing hard for what would be by far the biggest fight in his protege’s career.

De La Hoya is presuming that Munguia will defeat John Ryder on Jan. 27 in Phoenix (DAZN).

“Imagine two Mexicans inside the ring at the highest level,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV. “We haven’t seen that since Barrera-Morales. We haven’t seen that since Israel Vazquez and Rafael Marquez.”

Of course, there are no guarantees it will happen. Alvarez, arguably the biggest star in the sport, has many options. That includes a potential showdown with David Benavidez, who many believe is the biggest threat to Alvarez.

Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) reiterated to Boxing Junkie that he wants to fight Alvarez if things go well against Ryder.

And he believes he has a good chance to land the golden opportunity even though Alvarez has been reluctant to face fellow Mexicans. The superstar hasn’t fought a Mexican national since Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in 2017.

“I want to be very, very clear,” Munguia told Boxing Junkie through a translator. “I did not look for a fight with Canelo. They approached us, they were the ones who initiated, got close to use. I think of Canelo as one of the best Mexican fighters of all time. At the moment it would be a huge privilege to share a ring with him.

“I think I’m the second most important Mexican fighter at the moment. It would be a huge opportunity to have a big fight like that.”

Munguia, 27, has had success — he’s a former 154-pound titleholder — but he has also become acquainted with boxing’s waiting game.

He fought five times over two years at 160 pounds but never received a title shot, after which he made the move to 168. He stopped journeyman Gonzalo Gaston Coria and then agreed to the most difficult fight of his career last June, a meeting with rugged, experienced Sergey Derevyanchenko.

Munguia eked out a unanimous, but close unanimous decision — clinching the victory by putting his opponent down in the final round — but he was pushed to his limits.

He proved he could overcome adversity in that fight.

“Honestly that fight was the most important fight I’ve had in my career,” he said. “… I learned a lot from that fight. I hope to take away as much as I can from that fight [to use in] all my fights moving forward.”

Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) could be as tough a challenge as Derevyanchenko.

The 35-year-old Londoner outpointed respected Daniel Jacobs in 2022 and many believe he deserved the nod against Callum Smith two-plus years earlier, which earned Ryder universal respect.

And while he lost a one-sided decision to Alvarez last May, he took everything the undisputed champion threw at him.

“John Ryder is a tremendous fighter,” Munguia said. “He has faced some really tough opponents, Jacobs, Canelo. I was at the Callum Smith fight in person. I thought [Ryder] won the fight with Callum Smith.

“I feel very good about my condition, my preparation. I feel we’re going to leave the ring with our hand raised.”

Then he would likely go back to waiting.

Alvarez could be next, perhaps in May. Or, if the big fight doesn’t happen right away, maybe Munguia will end up facing another top 168-pounder in the meantime.

He hasn’t taken part in a world title fight in four-plus years. He believes he’ll finally get his next shot sometime this year.

“I’m really motivated to get the big fights,” he said. “I feel I’m on the right track to get a world championship fight again. I know that if I do well in this fight, the big fights will be coming my way.

“… I firmly believe that 2024 is going to be a great year for me.”

