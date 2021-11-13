Jaime Jaquez Jr. reflects on last season’s Final Four run, inspiring Mexican-American heritage and contributing to UCLA’s rich history on Pac-12 Tailgate

K State Online

On a day where Skylar Thompson and the offensive line were a bit inconsistent, Deuce Vaughn still found his way to another 100-yard performance on the ground and a touchdown against West Virginia. With that said about Thompson, he did have one incredible pass on a fourth and long in the fourth quarter with the game still in doubt. It was the perfect touch and placement to Samuel Wheeler for a 35-yard strike and probably the most important play of the game.