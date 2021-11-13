Jaime Jaquez Jr. reflects on last season’s Final Four run, inspiring Mexican-American heritage and contributing to UCLA’s rich history on Pac-12 Tailgate
Jaime Jaquez Jr. takes Pac-12 Networks' Danny J. Lee around the Westwood campus to talk all things UCLA men’s basketball and much more in this special feature from Pac-12 Tailgate, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Pac-12 Tailgate is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.