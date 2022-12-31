Jaime Jaquez Jr.: No. 11 UCLA ‘turned it up on defense’ to get past Washington State
UCLA student-athlete Jaime Jaquez Jr. joins Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton and Ted Robinson following the No. 11 Bruins' victory over Washington State on Friday, Dec. 30 in Pullman.