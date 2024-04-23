Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Heat playoff debut one for the ages? Actually yes, right up there with Dwyane Wade

BOSTON – The motto for the Boston Celtics this season is “Different Here.” Having made his postseason debut on Sunday at TD Garden, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. agreed.

The difference, though, is he was talking more about the moment than the venue.

“I think it was definitely different.”Jaquez said, with the teams turning their attention to Wednesday night’s Game 2 at TD Garden. “You could feel the difference from regular-season game to the playoffs, the intensity level, the fans, the energy, everything is just heightened.

“But then it just becomes basketball.”

In closing with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting in 35:36, Jaquez became the first Heat first-round pick to start a playoff debut since both Dwyane Wade and Caron Butler did it in the 2004 first round against the New Orleans’ Hornets.

Jaquez’s 35:36 also was the longest appearance in the playoff debut by a Heat first-round pick since Butler played 42:01 and Wade 41:36 in that April 18, 2004 game at what then was called AmericanAirlines Arena.

In the last two decades, only Wade, with his 21 points in that game, scored more in a playoff debut by a Heat first-round pick.

“I feel like he really handled it well,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “He took his shots with confidence. He played winning basketball; we just didn’t win.”

As a matter of perspective, Adebayo played off the bench (behind Hassan Whiteside) in his 2018 playoff debut, with the No. 14 selection in the 2017 NBA draft out of Kentucky closing with six points in 20:31 in a 130-103 opening-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Current teammate Tyler Herro also played as a reserve in his playoff debut (behind Goran Dragic), with the No. 13 pick in 2019 out of Kentucky closing with 15 points in 33:29 in a 113-101 opening-round victory over the Indiana Pacers in the Disney World pandemic bubble.

Other playoff debuts by Heat first-round picks over the past two decades also came off the bench and largely were nondescript, including a 10-point postseason debut by Michael Beasley in 2009, and eight-point playoff debut by Justise Winslow in 2016 and a three-point playoff debut by Precious Achiuwa in 2021.

The difference this time around is it’s Jaquez out of necessity, with Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) sidelined,

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Jaquez’s debut was heartening, now with potentially even more needed headed into the second game of the best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference series, which then shifts to Kaseya Center for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.

“He gathered himself,” Spoelstra said of Jaquez overcoming an uneven start in Sunday’s 114-94 loss. “We need him to be aggressive, so it’s all not just Tyler and Bam.”

Adebayo said from his experience, there is nothing like the playoffs until experienced firsthand.

“You understand how important every possession is,” Adebayo said. “You understand how important every possession, every shot, turnover, everything matters, from more schemes to doing every detail.”

It is those details that again were to be drilled during Tuesday’s practice at TD Garden.

But even during the course of Sunday’s game, Spoelstra said he saw last June’s No. 18 pick out of UCLA growing into the moment.

“The decision making once he gets into the paint, that’s part of his development,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat lacking much otherwise in the way of attack mode with Butler and Rozier sidelined. “He’s gotten much better in the last six weeks or so reading the defense, reading the backside, reading where the help is coming, reading if cutters or spacers are open, or if he could get all the way to the rim.”

Although not one of the three finalists for Rookie of the Year, with those nods going to Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller, Jaquez in coming weeks is expected to become the first Heat player named first-team All-Rookie since Kendrick Nunn in 2020 (Herro was second team that year, Adebayo did not make either of the teams in 2018).

For now, the awards can wait. Because just as with Wade and Caron Butler two decades earlier in their playoff debuts, the Heat need as much as they can get from their first-round pick, with Jaquez appreciative of the second step that now has to follow.

“I would just say continuing to be able to trust in my game and believe in what I do,” he said. “I think, as a team, there’s things we got to clean up. But I think we got a lot of clarity and confidence going into this next game.”