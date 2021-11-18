Jaime Jaquez Jr. follows up with Pac-12 Networks after No. 2 UCLA's victory against North Florida

Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Jaime Jaquez Jr. after No. 2 UCLA men's basketball defeats North Florida by a final score of 98-63 on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in Los Angeles. Jaquez Jr. finishes with a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals on 9-of-14 shooting from the field to help the Bruins move to 4-0 overall this season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.