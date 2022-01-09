Jaime Jaquez Jr. discusses his return in No. 5 UCLA’s ninth straight win over Cal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Jaime Jaquez Jr. following No. 5 UCLA men’s basketball 60-52 win against California on Saturday, Jan. 8 in Berkeley. Jaquez Jr. scores 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field as UCLA improves to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.