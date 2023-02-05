Jaime Jaquez Jr.: ’Different mentality’ shines in UCLA’s 21st straight win at Pauley Pavilion
UCLA student-athlete Jaime Jaquez Jr. speaks with Pac-12 Networks' J.B. Long and Don MacLean after posting a career-high 15 rebounds against Washington State on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Westwood. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.