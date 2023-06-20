Jaime Jaquez Jr. 2023 NBA Draft Reel

UCLA"s Jaime Jaquez Jr. was honored as the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging a team-best 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, starting all 37 games for the Bruins. Jaquez Jr. was honored as a consensus second-team All-America pick and was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Year by CollegeInsider.com. Jaquez finished his UCLA career ranking No. 8 on the school's all-time scoring list (1,802 points) and No. 11 slot on the Bruins' all-time rebounding list (842 rebounds).