Jaime Jacquez Jr.: ’Different mentality’ shines in UCLA’s 21st straight win at Pauley Pavilion

Jaime Jaquez Jr. snagged a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with 24 points in No. 9 UCLA men's basketball 76-52 victory over Washington State on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Westwood. The Bruins are off to their best 12-game start to Pac-12 play since 2007-08 as they improve to 10-2 in conference. TJ Bamba led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points.