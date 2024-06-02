Jailton Almeida wants UFC main event fight vs. Ciryl Gane in Paris: ‘I can see myself finishing him’

NEWARK, N.J. – Jailton Almeida wants to get some tourism done, and while he’s at it, kick some ass.

The UFC heavyweight contender is hoping to get matched up against Ciryl Gane in what many expect to be the UFC’s return to Paris in September. Almeida (21-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) called out Gane following his quick submission win at Saturday’s UFC 302. He hopes to get the fight, but more importantly, he just hopes to get a spot on the card regardless of opponent.

“This week, I was able to see the Statue of Liberty, and it got my blood going, and I want to see the Eiffel Tower now,” Almeida said at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference. “I want to start doing a little more sightseeing, and it just so happens to be that Ciryl Gane is probably going to be the main event there. I want to fight in Paris, regardless. If it’s Ciryl, great. If he doesn’t want to fight me, I’ll fight anybody there.”

If the UFC matches him up against the Frenchman, Almeida expects to submit him. He’s not sure if he could pull off what Jon Jones did, but given enough time, he’s sure he’d get the job done before the final bell.

“A fight is always different, but I would be for sure looking for the finish,”

Almeida said. “I don’t know if I could get it early like Jon Jones was able to because I don’t think Ciryl was expecting that, but I can see myself finishing him in the third round or fourth round if it’s a (five-round fight).”

